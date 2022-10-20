HUNTINGTON — Shawn Anthony Graves, 29, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Oct. 11 to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base, also known as “crack,” according to a news release.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on Nov. 7, 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a 14th Street residence and found approximately 15.4 grams of crack and 4.5 grams of cocaine. Graves admitted he possessed and intended to distribute the drugs.
Graves also admitted to selling quantities of crack at the 14th Street residence on Sept. 26, 2019, and Oct. 28, 2019, each time to a confidential informant.
Graves is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 17, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.
Officers also found three loaded firearms during the Nov. 7, 2019, search of the 14th Street residence: an Eagle Arms AR15 .223-caliber rifle; a Springfield XDS 9mm pistol; and a Taurus Judge Public Defender, .45/.410-caliber pistol. Co-defendant Marshall Lee Graves II, 38, of Huntington, was sentenced to six years and four months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm Aug. 24.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Courtney L. Cremeans is prosecuting the case.
In an unrelated case, Akale Jamel Green, 54, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Oct. 12 to distribution of heroin.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 15, 2020, Green sold approximately 1.42 grams of heroin to a confidential informant while parked at a Hurricane, West Virginia, shopping plaza. The Drug Enforcement Administration Mid-Atlantic Laboratory confirmed the controlled substance contained heroin and fentanyl.
Green also admitted to aiding and abetting the sale of approximately 1 gram of heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant at a Hurricane residence June 9, 2020, and to selling approximately 1.33 grams of heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant in Huntington on June 23, 2020. On July 22, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a Doulton Avenue residence in Huntington and found a quantity of a heroin and fentanyl mixture and digital scales. Green admitted to possessing the heroin and fentanyl mixture and that he intended to distribute it.
Green is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 17, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.