HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington men were sentenced last week to prison for their roles in a multi-state drug ring that has led to nearly 20 convictions.
Donald Duane Cole, 51, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and was sentenced last week to serve five years and 10 months by U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers. William Edward Nellons Jr., 38, was also sentenced by Chambers to three years and 10 months after previously having pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said according to court documents and statements made in court, Cole and Nellons participated in a conspiracy with others to distribute drugs in Huntington from at least April 2021 to July 2021. Cole admitted to distributing fentanyl and cocaine base, also known as crack. Cole admitted to possessing approximately 10 grams of crack seized by law enforcement officers while executing a search warrant at his 9th Avenue residence on July 29, 2021. Cole further admitted that he intended to sell the crack cocaine.
Nellons admitted that he regularly received cocaine and fentanyl, which he distributed to others in the Huntington area. Nellons stored approximately 30 grams of fentanyl at Cole’s residence in May 2021 that he distributed during the conspiracy.
Seventeen others pleaded guilty to roles in the same multi-state drug trafficking organization that operated in Huntington and distributed fentanyl, cocaine and crack as well as methamphetamine, oxycodone and heroin.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
