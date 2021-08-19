HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington men were sentenced to serve years-long federal prison sentences after admitting to illegally possessing firearms earlier this year.
In the first case, Tyson Davis Sr., 42, of Huntington, was sentenced to serve five years in federal prison after previously having pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to court documents, on April 17, 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a 9th Avenue residence in Huntington and found Davis on the couch. Officers recovered a loaded Glock 23 .40 caliber pistol from under a cushion. They also located distribution amounts of a heroin and fentanyl mixture and methamphetamine during the search.
Davis later admitted to possessing the firearm.
Unrelated to Davis’ conviction, Aubrey Gardner, 28, of Huntington, was sentenced to serve three years and four months in federal prison after previously having pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Court documents said Gardner was a passenger in a vehicle officers with the Huntington Police Department pulled over Feb. 8 in the 2800 block of 8th Avenue.
During a search of Gardner, the officers found a firearm in the waistband of his pants. Gardner was prohibited from possessing a firearm under federal law because of a 2018 federal conviction in the Southern District of West Virginia for possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
