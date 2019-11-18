Huntington Middle School, in conjunction with the West Virginia Treasury Department, will participate in “Get A Life!” Thursday, Nov. 21, with the first session beginning at 9:20 a.m. and the second one beginning at 12:40 p.m. The students are given “a life” with occupations, families and incomes. Students must then visit various “vendors” to provide for their families within the means they have been given.
Making this event a success depends on volunteers, who might be distributing materials or playing the role of a vendor. Vendors will be “selling” homes, cars, insurance and other required products and services to the students.
Anyone interested in being a volunteer or who would like more information is asked to contact Angela Nottingham by calling the school at 304-528-5180 or by email at angela.nottingham@k12.wv.us.