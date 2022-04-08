HUNTINGTON — An investigation is underway after students accused a Huntington Middle School teacher of body shaming and making inappropriate comments.
Students chanted, “We will be heard,” during a protest at the school Friday, calling for disciplinary action to be taken against the teacher. Between 15 and 20 students gathered after school to bring attention to their issues with the teacher, who they say has body shamed students and used inappropriate language when talking about female students and teachers.
Seventh-grader Abby Holmes said the protest developed after multiple students reported the inappropriate behavior to school officials and saw no results.
“He has body shamed multiple students and teachers here, and he makes multiple students feel uncomfortable around him,” Holmes said. “We talked to the principal, and nothing happened.”
Holmes said students should not feel uncomfortable around their teachers, and the students were tired of not seeing any action taken regarding the allegations.
Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers confirmed Friday that an investigation into the students’ claims had been opened.
“We’re aware of the allegations that they are upset about, and we take those allegations very seriously,” Flowers said. “We have an official investigation underway.”
Robin Lapsley, an adult relative of Holmes’, recently founded the Huntington Student Advocate Group and said she attended the protest to show the students that parents heard and supported them.
Lapsley said she is proud of the students for standing up for what they believe in, but she was sad they felt they were not being heard by the administration.
“It’s just so sad how they had felt like they had nobody to stick up for them after they went to those in authority and they still didn’t do anything,” she said. “And so they felt their last resort was to do a peaceful protest.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
