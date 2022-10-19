Seventh-grade student Charlee Adkins prepares a chicken with other members of her group as students from Angela Nottingham’s class work on their chicken mummification project on Tuesday at Huntington Middle School.
Seventh-grade student Vivian Yoost prepares a chicken to be mummified as students from Angela Nottingham’s class work on their chicken mummification project on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Huntington Middle School.
HUNTINGTON — Students got their hands dirty Tuesday as seventh-graders learned to mummify chickens using everyday household products.
Seventh-grade students at Huntington Middle School are learning about mummification in Ancient Civilization classes, and in order to experience what mummifying someone is like, the students practiced on poultry.
Teachers Angela Nottingham and James Cooper had their students clean store-bought chickens to practice on. Students had to clean and dry their chickens, cover them in oils and herbs, and then bury them in baking soda and salt to preserve them.
Nottingham said this lesson has been around for roughly 10 years, and it is always a hit with the students.
“They talk about it for years. Not even joking — I have … a former student, in college now, and she took her chicken with her for college,” Nottingham said.
“And the benefit for them doing it is honestly so they can remember it better and they can understand how it works better.”
The students will revisit their chickens in about 70 days, Nottingham said, to wrap and preserve them.
Nottingham showed students examples of chickens wrapped by former classes, some that are still in good shape more than five years later. On Tuesday, students had the chance to see how well preserved the mummified chickens are when the project is done correctly.
Seventh-grader Austin Henderson said he was having fun preserving the chickens, and he liked that he and other students got to mummify the chickens themselves instead of simply hearing about the process.
“We kind of got to learn more about it,” he said. “With doing it yourself, you understand it more.”
Nottingham said the students will know if they packed their chickens correctly because if they didn’t, the room will start to smell. If that happens, Nottingham said students will get a chance to reevaluate and try again.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
