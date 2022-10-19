The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Students got their hands dirty Tuesday as seventh-graders learned to mummify chickens using everyday household products.

Seventh-grade students at Huntington Middle School are learning about mummification in Ancient Civilization classes, and in order to experience what mummifying someone is like, the students practiced on poultry.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

