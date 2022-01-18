HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman faces a decade in federal prison after she admitted to being a “money mule” in a Nigerian fraud scheme that scammed dozens of people out of more than $3.2 million.
Patricia Dudding, 69, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting an unlawful monetary transaction. She faces up to 10 years in prison at her April 25 sentencing. As part of her plea agreement, she has agreed to pay $1,788,589.24 in restitution.
Court documents state Dudding knowingly helped commit wire and bank fraud by sending a wire transfer of $39,000 from her bank account to a person in Montana when she knew the monetary transaction was criminally derived.
She is accused of laundering money for a man authorities believe she met online.
“Money mules” are people who receive and move money obtained from victims of fraud based on the direction of another person. Some know they have been recruited to assist in criminal activity, while others do not.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said mules, even if they don’t realize it, enable fraudsters to harm others.
An indictment filed last year said Dudding became intertwined in the scheme when she met “Lucas” online in early 2018. Dudding and the man communicated frequently by email and text messages about the funds, but never met in person.
Former U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said Dudding set up numerous bank accounts in her name at more than 10 banks, which she would use to wire and receive fraudulent funds from more than two dozen people. Nearly all the victims were senior citizens hailing from 18 states in the United States and five other countries — Australia, Canada, Poland, Sweden and the Caribbean island of Nevis.
She and others would then transfer the funds to bank accounts in Nigeria by making false and fraudulent representations to financial institutions that the money was being sent for legitimate purposes, Stuart said.
The scheme involved a total of $3.2 million, with law enforcement recovering about $1.7 million of that by February. Stuart said Dudding took more than $100,000 for her own use, using funds to pay for personal bills, groceries, gasoline and more.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering state government, health and Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
