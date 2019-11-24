HUNTINGTON — A Huntington mother has been charged by a grand jury after doctors said her story of how her 2-year-old became paralyzed earlier this year didn’t match medical evidence in the case.
Tiffany Ann Best, of Huntington, was charged with child abuse causing serious bodily injury.
According to a criminal complaint, Best’s 2-year-old child was admitted to a local hospital March 31 with a skull fracture and two brain bleeds. Detectives interviewed Best at the time, and she allegedly told them her three children were playing in a bedroom while she watched TV, according to the criminal complaint. Best said she had not seen them in 20 minutes when she heard one cry. When she entered the bedroom, she found the 2-year-old unresponsive.
Best claimed her 4-year-old son admitted to striking the 2-year-old twice in the head with a metal bar.
However, doctors said the child was presented nonresponsive with concerns for intracranial hemorrhage, which was nonoperative.
The doctor believed the cause to be from blunt force, shaking or being thrown, but most likely a combination of the three given the fracture’s location and the distribution of the injury, according to the complaint. The child’s doctor said the force it would take to inflict such wounds was not something a child could be capable of doing.
In a separate, unrelated case, Daniel Lee Carter, 43, of Barboursville, was also charged with child abuse causing bodily injury.
Carter was originally charged in September 2018 when a 7-year-old child told his great-grandmother Carter had held him down, put his hand over his face so he could not breathe and then hit him in the face, chest and legs several times with his hand one day before school.
Officials found four bruises on the child’s face that fit the profile of markings left by a hand. They also found abrasions on his chin and legs. The child allegedly told Department of Health and Human Resources officials the same story he had told his great-grandmother earlier in the day, and the woman told officials Carter had been violent in the past with his wife and his mother in front of the child.
The child was temporarily removed from the house and placed with his great-grandmother, who filed the complaint.
Best and Carter are not incarcerated.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in October. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
- Shawn Paul Adkins, Barboursville: Domestic assault, domestic battery, intimidation of a witness and violation of a protective order.
- Janell Auer, Culloden: Second-degree robbery and conspiracy.
- Gerald Baker, Columbus, Ohio: Delivery of a controlled substance, brandishing and wanton endangerment.
- Gregory Scott Broce, 1100 block of 22nd Street, Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm, person prohibited from possessing a concealed firearm and obstructing an officer.
- Christopher Eugene Capers, 900 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington: Retaliation against a public officer, driving under the influence, third-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license because of a DUI conviction.
- Donny L. Cornell, first block of Highland Court, Huntington: Second-degree robbery.
- Deon Shamar Cunningham, 900 block of Monroe Avenue, Huntington: Malicious wounding.
- Misty Dawn Evans, Ashland: First-degree robbery, conspiracy and fraudulent use of an access device.
- Ivin Lanard Gilmore, 1200 block of Marcum Terrace, Huntington: Burglary, petit larceny, destruction of property, obstructing an officer and fleeing without a vehicle.
- Michael Scott Fitzpatrick, 1400 block of 3rd Avenue, Huntington: Third-offense shoplifting.
- Derrick Alan Harrison, Culloden: Domestic battery, domestic assault, strangulation, burglary and petit larceny.
- Laura Danielle Jackson, also known as Laura Thompson, 300 block of South Walnut Street, Huntington: Fraudulent use of an access device.
- William Lawrence Jones, Ashland: First-degree robbery, conspiracy and fraudulent use of an access device.