HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington is moving forward with plans for new fire stations.
Plans for two new fire stations are underway, one in Westmoreland and the other near Marshall University. The new facilities are an extra measure in protecting Huntington firefighters, officials say.
Last year, the City of Huntington acquired land for the Westmoreland station, which will be at 3805 Piedmont Road. Earlier this month, a City Council committee reviewed a bid for construction on the future University Station No. 2, at 1950 9th Ave.
The current stations are decades old. The Westmoreland station was built in 1926 and the 20th Street one in 1968.
Cathy Burns, the executive director of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, said plans to build a new 20th Street station have been in the making for eight years. In addition to acquiring the land, the city had to complete environmental testing and some steps slowed down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The city hopes to have the construction contract awarded in April and the contractor could assemble in May, meaning a 12- to 16-month construction period, Burns said. The 20th Street station could open by the end of 2023.
At the new 20th Street station, plans include several updates to protect firefighters and increase flow of their operations. The new station will be one floor. Everything was designed for speed of operations, Burns said.
The living quarters are not directly above the apparatus bay like they are in the current facility. As it is now, fumes from running trucks can travel to the floor above. Separate bedrooms are also in the new living quarters. It also means firefighters will not have to use a fire pole to slide down to the bay area shortly after waking up, which is risky, both Burns and Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said.
“You can fall; you can injure an ankle; you can injure a knee. That impact is hard on your body,” Burns added.
At the current 20th Street station, firefighters back trucks into the building. After the new station opens, the trucks can be driven through the station, Burns said. The station will also have a training room with classroom space.
Fuller said the move to the other side of the underpass will “greatly enhance response time.”
“It has always been our desire to have a fire station on that side of the underpass so that in extreme weather conditions, we have a first-due engine on that side of the underpass and that side of the railroad tracks,” he said.
The budget for construction on the 20th Street station is $4.9 million, Burns said.
The budget for the Westmoreland Station would likely cost less, as it will be smaller than the 20th Street station.
“I think the people in the community of Westmoreland have longed to replace their fire station for a great many years … There was discussion of that even in my previous tenure in this position. The plan, of course, is coming to fruition,” Fuller said.
Fuller recently visited a meeting of the Westmoreland Neighborhood Association to discuss plans for the fire department, along with Police Chief Karl Colder, who highlighted the Huntington Police Department.
Buildings on the Westmoreland property are scheduled for asbestos abatement and will be scheduled for demolition by the summer, Fuller said. Burns said the architectural phase could happen simultaneously. She added that the station could open in two years.
Burns said the city has appraised the property for the current 20th Street station and she believes the intent is to sell it. She anticipated the same for the current Westmoreland Station.
Mayor Steve Williams said there are three principal goals for the Huntington Fire Department: building the 20th Street station, building the Westmoreland station and fully staffing the rank and file.
“It’s going to be wonderful in these next two-and-a-half years to have two brand-new stations and knowing that every one of our other stations have … been renovated,” the mayor said.
While the stations could help with recruitment, the mayor said they will also give neighborhoods appropriate stations they need.
Fuller said he doesn’t think the new stations will hurt recruitment efforts.
“The challenge that we are attempting to overcome is with all of us working together to encourage people to want to become firefighters and who want to join our family and want to become a part of the department and to be of service to the citizens of Huntington … as a member of a very proud organization that does very good things,” he said.