HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Circuit Judge Chris Chiles denied a bond motion last week for a Huntington man who will be retried next year in a murder case.

Quenton Avery Sheffield, 29, was sentenced to life in prison with no mercy in December 2020 for a 2017 shooting death and wounding of another person. Sheffield was also sentenced to an additional two to 10 years for malicious wounding and five years for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

