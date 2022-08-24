HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Circuit Judge Chris Chiles denied a bond motion last week for a Huntington man who will be retried next year in a murder case.
Quenton Avery Sheffield, 29, was sentenced to life in prison with no mercy in December 2020 for a 2017 shooting death and wounding of another person. Sheffield was also sentenced to an additional two to 10 years for malicious wounding and five years for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
On Sept. 2, 2017, Aaron William Black, 20, was shot and killed and his girlfriend, Sydney Rice, then 21, both of Huntington, was wounded at Black’s Williams Avenue apartment.
Sheffield appealed his conviction from the October 2020 trial to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, stating he was not given a fair chance after a juror spoke to a witness.
Defense attorney Annelie Stalling requested a home confinement bond Aug. 16 for the defendant, but the judge denied the motion.
“Your honor, the state is opposed to (the bond motion),” Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Plymale said. “(Sheffield) has a history of violence. This case also involves violence as well, as it is a murder charge and obviously involves the penalty of never, ever getting out for life.”
While Sheffield was already sentenced to life, the motion for bond was because the bailiff found footage during the trial that a juror spoke to a state’s witness — the owner of a taxi service in the Tri-State.
During deliberations, Chiles asked each juror if they had spoken to any witnesses, and all indicated they had not.
After being brought to the judge’s chamber to review the footage, the juror in question said they remembered the conversation with the taxi service owner.
The juror said they did not know they weren’t allowed to talk to them, despite the court asking if they had spoken to any witnesses.
Chiles ordered the juror to be excused, and an alternate juror who had been dismissed before deliberations was brought in.
In trials, judges typically pick extra jurors to listen during the proceedings in case a juror has to be dismissed.
The alternate juror’s notes were destroyed after she was relieved of her duties, but she said she could still participate as a fair and impartial juror.
There will be a new jury chosen for the retrial.
Chiles set a pretrial hearing for 9 a.m. Dec. 15 and scheduled the trial to begin at 9 a.m. Feb. 6, 2023.
