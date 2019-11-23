HUNTINGTON — A woman charged in a 2018 Huntington murder could be released from jail on home confinement soon as prosecutors work to hunt down a man who placed her as the shooter.
Andrea Glenda Moore, 18, is charged with murder in the June 13, 2018, shooting death of Joann Dawn Saunders Childers, 32, a mother of five from Huntington, at Marcum Terrace. Moore also is charged with malicious wounding in the shooting of Stephen Christopher Smith, an employee of the Huntington Housing Authority who was mowing grass at the time he was shot.
Moore was set for trial Tuesday, but it was reset to give prosecutors more time to put their case together.
Assistant prosecutor Joe Fincham said the state has a key witness in the case against whom he has been attempting to have an arrest warrant issued in Wayne County, Michigan, where he believes the man is staying. The witness allegedly placed Moore at the scene of the shooting and pointed to her as the killer.
Michigan has yet to issue that warrant and asked for more time to do so, leaving Fincham seeking the continuance. Once the warrant is issued, the U.S. Marshals Service will be given the task of finding the individual. Vickie Lester, executive director of the Huntington Housing Authority, previously said an altercation began June 12, 2018, at an off-site convenience store on Olive Street among a group of people. The altercation continued into the next day and resulted in the afternoon shooting.
Moore is accused of fleeing the scene and was not arrested until June 14, two days after the shooting.
While Moore was a minor when the shooting occurred, the murder charge was filed against her as an adult. She was previously offered a plea deal to second-degree murder with a sentence of 20 years, but she rejected the offer.
Defense attorney Glen Conway said he believes the witness has no motivation to appear again because he placed himself at the crime scene and he believes the man has a prior attempted murder charge in his criminal background.
On Tuesday, Conway asked that Moore be fully released and the charges against her dropped.
“My client is 18. She was arrested when she was 17. She’s been sitting in jail for a year-and-a-half,” he said. “And the individual who has made a statement that indicated she committed this murder has disappeared.”
Fincham did not object to Moore being released on home confinement pending her trial date, to which Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard agreed, as long as the home where she would be staying is approved by home confinement officers.
Howard set a new trial date for Feb. 4. In setting the date, Howard said the trial will have to move forward whether the state finds its witness or not.