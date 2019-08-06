HUNTINGTON - A trial has been reset after a new attorney was appointed to represent a Huntington man accused of fatally beating an Ohio woman who was found dead on a West Huntington porch in 2017.
The trial against Zaire Ashanti Monroe, aka Shareef, 36, was slated to start last month, but was delayed after his attorney, Jack Dolance, accepted a new position out of state. Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell appointed Kerry Nessel as his new attorney Monday and set a new trial date for Nov. 5.
Monroe is accused of fatally beating Lisa Washburn, 39, of South Point, Ohio, on June 1, 2017. Washburn was found on the porch of a house at the intersection of 10th Avenue West and 5th Street West, nearly two blocks away from where Monroe lived and where the altercation allegedly began.
Police said a naked man had chased the woman to the location before kicking the woman's head repeatedly. Neighbors said clothing found in the alley was believed to be his. They believe Monroe was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the incident.
Huntington police filed murder warrants against Monroe just hours after the June 1, 2017, incident, but he was not jailed until July 19, 2017, in Manatee County, Florida.
Prior to withdrawing from the case, Dolance had argued several motions on behalf of Monroe, including having evidence collected from his client's home be thrown out on grounds of an illegal search and seizure. Farrell disagreed and will allow it to be presented at trial.
Farrell also said he would allow evidence to be presented showing Monroe's alleged flight from the state after the incident. He later denied the defense's request to call an expert who specializes in the psychology of witness memory.
Defense attorney Todd Meadows also represents Monroe, while assistant prosecutor Joe Fincham is prosecuting the case.
Monroe will remain housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville pending the outcome of his case.
