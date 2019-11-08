HUNTINGTON — A 2018 Huntington murder case set to go to trial this week has been reset again and is now expected to start in January.
Brandon Keishaun Reed, 19, is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting of Dewayne Lamont Robinson, 18, of Akron, Ohio. He is also facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
His trial was reset to Jan. 28, 2020, on Tuesday by Cabell Circuit Judge Christopher D. Chiles.
Robinson was found dead about 1:30 p.m. March 11, 2018, in a home in the 200 block of 11th Avenue in Huntington. A woman also was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Shania Ledawn Westmoreland, 18, who admitted she was at the home at the time of the shooting, was later charged, but not indicted, with being an accessory before and after the fact of second-degree murder after police accused her of helping Reed escape.
Westmoreland allegedly said she traveled in a vehicle with Reed to an apartment in Lawrence County, Ohio, shortly after the shooting, dropped him off, then drove the vehicle away from the area.
Reed was arrested in Detroit, Michigan, on March 28, 2018, and later extradited to Huntington.
