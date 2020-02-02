HUNTINGTON — The trial for a Huntington man charged with murder in the shooting death of a man along 11th Avenue in 2018 was reset to later this month as prosecution continues to work to gather evidence in the case.
Brandon Keishaun Reed, 20, is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting of Dewayne Lamont Robinson, 18, of Akron, Ohio. He is also facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
While Reed had been set to go to trial Tuesday, Cabell Circuit Judge Christopher D. Chiles reset the trial for Feb. 25 after he was told there was a delay in Huntington police getting documentation to prosecutors. Assistant prosecutor Lauren Plymale said she would make the trial a top priority.
Defense attorney Courtenay Craig asked Chiles to grant his client a bond, stating he had strong local presence, attended school in Huntington and has family who lives in town. His client has been in jail for two years waiting for the trial.
Chiles denied the request, stating the continuance was no fault of the prosecution and the new trial date is less than a month away.
Craig said he believes the trial will only take two days.
Robinson was found dead about 1:30 p.m. March 11, 2018, in a home in the 200 block of 11th Avenue in Huntington. A woman also was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Shania Ledawn Westmoreland, 18, who admitted she was at the home at the time of the shooting, was later charged, but not indicted, with being an accessory before and after the fact of second-degree murder after police accused her of helping Reed escape.
Westmoreland allegedly said she traveled in a vehicle with Reed to an apartment in Lawrence County, Ohio, shortly after the shooting, dropped him off, then drove the vehicle away from the area.
Reed was arrested in Detroit, Michigan, on March 28, 2018, and later extradited to Huntington.