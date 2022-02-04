HUNTINGTON — A trail system at the Huntington Museum of Art is a step closer to completion thanks to donations from The Teubert Foundation and the Wing 2 Wing Foundation.
The funds support an improvement called “This Land is Your Land,” which includes extending the Teubert Foundation Sensory Trail at the museum. The Teubert Foundation provided a $15,000 grant and Brad and Alys Smith’s Wing 2 Wing Foundation gifted $145,000.
“The great outdoors is one of West Virginia’s natural gifts to its people and the nation,” Brad D. Smith, president of Marshall University and co-founder of Wing 2 Wing, said in a news release. “Anything we can do as a community to fuel the passion for outdoor adventure and preserve, protect and promote nature’s legacy, Wing 2 Wing will always support as part of its mission.”
For the trail expansion, the museum was previously awarded a $143,550 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The additional funding will be used to match the IMLS grant. The goal of the project is to expand and enhance the current trail system at the museum and further provide families and individuals, particularly those with visual or physical impairments, with opportunities to explore nature. The total funding is over $300,000 for the project.
“As pillars of our communities, libraries and museums bring people together by providing important programs, services and collections. These institutions are trusted spaces where people can learn, explore and grow,” IMLS Director Crosby Kemper said in a news release. “IMLS is proud to support their initiatives through our grants as they educate and enhance their communities.”
HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming said the sensory trail was created at the museum almost a decade ago, but was not completed as funding for the project ran out. The trail was supposed to be a complete loop. He thanked The Teubert Foundation, the Wing 2 Wing Foundation and the IMLS for their support.
“It was always on our minds that it’d be really great to actually finish this loop that somebody with disabilities would utilize this portion completely and come back to the beginning as opposed to having to turn around and go back the way they came,” Fleming said.
Herbert Fitzpatrick, the founder of HMA, was interested in a nature aspect being part of the museum, so trails have been part of the museum since its founding, Fleming said. The museum was incorporated in 1947 and opened to the public in 1952. The current system of trails is popular with families, birders and hikers, he added.
According to a news release from the museum, the project will double the length of the current Teubert Foundation Sensory Trail and enhance the sensory and hiking trails with education signs. As it is currently built, users get to a point on the sensory trail where they have to turn around, Fleming said.
Fleming said the museum has three years to complete the project to meet grant requirements, but the project could be completed earlier than that timeline. Meetings will be held in the coming weeks to discuss schedules and plans.