HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will reopen July 7, bringing with it a range of exhibits and virtual activities.
Having originally closed in late March due to orders from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the museum has since been running with a skeleton crew of workers operating from their homes. Even so, the museum continued to adapt and prepare themselves for when the time would come that they could reopen to the public.
The museum is reopening with measures to ensure the safety of their staff and visitors. All visitors are required to wear masks and are expected to follow social distancing guidelines while in the museum.
Timed entry tickets will also be in effect to control the amount of people within the museum at any given time. These are being managed through the online ticketing system Eventbrite.
Museum staff will also be required to wear masks while on duty, and museum security personnel have undergone specific training to ensure they are prepared for COVID-19 guidelines. Sanitizing stations will be available across the facility, as well.
“It was quite a strange time, having no art to display or visitors to entertain,” said Executive Director Geoffrey Fleming. “Going forward, safety will be our top priority — safety for our staff, our members and our visitors.”
Though the museum has been closed, the museum’s Department of Education has remained hard at work to provide learning and informative entertainment to home-bound guests. They have put up online versions of art collections from the museum on their website for public viewing, and have created projects such as “Clay with Kathleen,” a video series that shows HMOA Artist in Residence Kathleen Kneafsey creating works of ceramic art.
Other examples of online projects include jigsaw puzzles and coloring pages of the museum’s art pieces, as well as plans to convert the currently canceled Saturday KidsArt program into an online format.
“The education department’s whole thing is interaction with the public,” said Cynthia Dearborn, the museum director of education. “When the museum shut down, we no longer had a direct method of public outreach. Everything came to a sudden stop, but we were still determined to try and find different ways to reach back out to our visitors.”
Five new exhibits in particular will be debuted alongside the reopening. Two of these, “American Impressionism” and “Multiple Visions: Contemporary Prints” from the HMOA Collection, will be available through Aug. 23.
“Garth’s Auctioneers & Appraisers Presents The Remarkable Legacy of Ancient Peruvian Ceramics,” an exhibit dedicated to the art of Peruvian pottery, will be available through Sept. 6.
“This Land is Your Land: Art and the American Experience,” an exhibit featuring art about the lives of early Americans, and art of the portrait, an exhibit dedicated to portrait making, will both be available through Sept. 20.
These exhibits are presented with support from the Isabelle Gwynn and Robert Daine Exhibition Endowment, and are financially assisted by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Art.
HMA is closed to the public on Mondays. Tuesday through Friday, morning visits are reserved for museum members, while the public is welcome from 1 to 5 p.m. On Saturdays, the public may visit from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. On Sundays, the public may visit from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person or free on Tuesdays.
The Museum Store is expected to reopen in August.
More information is online at hmoa.org. Those who need help ordering tickets to the museum through Eventbrite may call 304-529-2701.