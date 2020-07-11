Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art has received three grant awards funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provides operating expenses to organizations that have suffered revenue losses due to coronavirus-related closings and cancellations and to provide support during the pandemic.

A federal grant of $50,000 has been awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts CARES Act Grant program. Of 3,100 applicants, 846 institutions including HMA received funding through this program. Additionally, HMA has received $20,590 in support from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture & History CARES Act Grant program and $10,000 in support from the West Virginia Humanities Council CARES Act Emergency Relief Grant program.

These funds will be used to help cover utilities, staff salaries and programming costs during the ongoing crisis.

