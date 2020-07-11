Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art reopened to visitors this week, providing a cool and cultural reprieve for visitors looking to engage their minds while they beat the heat.

All visitors are required to wear masks and are expected to follow social distancing guidelines while in the museum.

Visitors should obtain timed entry tickets to control the amount of people inside at any given time, through the online ticketing system Eventbrite.

HMA is closed to the public on Mondays. Tuesday through Friday, morning visits are reserved for museum members, while the public is welcome from 1 to 5 p.m. On Saturdays, the public may visit from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. On Sundays, the public may visit from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person or free on Tuesdays.

The Museum Store is expected to reopen in August.

More information is online at hmoa.org. Those who need help ordering tickets to the museum through Eventbrite may call 304-529-2701.

