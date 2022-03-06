HUNTINGTON — Over the past four years, Uptown Musik and Fine Arts has expanded to classes in Huntington and Barboursville in West Virginia, Ashland and Russell in Kentucky, Ironton in Ohio and Marshall University — allowing the program to reach more children who have been affected by the pandemic.
Uptown Musik and Fine Arts provides classes for newborns to children who are 7 years old by leading the class through music and movement activities with proven developmental benefits. The Maestro Kindermusik educators boost early literacy and language abilities, social-emotional skills, cognitive development and learning with parents.
The program is recognized by Kindermusik International as one of the top programs worldwide, as the program is ranked No. 13 out of more than 5,000 programs.
Owner Melissa Brown started alone in 2012 by providing services in Huntington with the original name of Kindermusik with Melissa Brown.
With the growth of the staff — adding four Maestro Kindermusik educators — Brown decided to change the name. Brown said “Musik” was used to acknowledge Kindermusik International, and she used “Uptown” to represent the community and indicate that the program is “just right down the street.”
The original mission of the program was to work with her first-born daughter and help other children.
In 2007, Brown received a counseling psychology degree from Kentucky Christian University and worked in the field before her first daughter was born in November 2010. She wanted a way to stay home with her daughter and still work.
“I think that there’s such a connection between learning about a child’s developments and social work or counseling field, and then how it correlates to Kindermusik with the developments that they are able to practice,” Brown said. “Just one example is the poems that we work on memorizing with the kids. There’s a direct correlation between learning those poems and being a good reader later on in life. It’s more than just music itself or playing little drums.”
As she had her daughter enrolled in a Kindermusik program in Russell, Kentucky, Brown realized there was no one teaching the program in Huntington.
Being the only teacher in Huntington, Brown’s classes began to fill up, and she had more than 100 students weekly by the second year.
“It was both humbling and very exciting at the same time. To watch it grow that fast, it was very surreal. I felt really hopeful that it would continue to grow and be a part of even more families’ lives,” Brown said.
The program started to expand more as the name changed to Uptown Musik and Fine Arts in 2018. The program added classes that year at Russell, then added classes in 2019 at Ashland, Ironton, YMCA Childcare in Ashland and Busy Bees Pre-K in Barboursville. An Art and Dance program started in 2021.
In January, Brown worked with Pam Holland, chair and graduate program director for the Department of Communication Disorders at Marshall University, to implement a Kindermusik class in the Speech and Hearing Center at Marshall. The center has occasionally hosted classes over the past 20 years but this year decided to officially have classes with Uptown Musik and Fine Arts.
The class at Marshall is designed for anyone and not exclusively for students who attend the Speech and Hearing Center. To accommodate parents or children who could not attend during weekday classes, the class at Marshall is held on Saturday mornings.
Uptown Musik and Fine Arts fully closed in mid-March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and did not have any classes for six months. Following all recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Uptown Musik and Fine Arts resumed operations in October 2020 and continued to sanitize classrooms and instruments throughout classes.
Brown said she was worried about the children who were born during the pandemic, but explained that limited social interactions harmed children of all ages.
“They are all affected. I decided to not create additional classes for the 3-year-olds or younger because those 5-year-olds who were born before the pandemic also went through the same thing. They are all in the same boat,” Brown said.
Brown applied to serve on the Board of Kindermusik International in January and was approved in early February as one of the two newest board members. Brown will execute conferences and mentor other licensed Kindermusik educators in her position.
“It’s humbling to be chosen to be on the board at Kindermusik International,” Brown said. “The leaders who have held this position before me leave quite a legacy. I pray I can serve as well as them. Kindermusik is more than just music. Classes bond child and caregiver and provide safe socialization to children who are missing it so badly in today’s circumstances.”
Brown said with her newest position on the board and the success from her classes in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia, she can only see Uptown Musik and Fine Arts expanding more with the same mission in mind — working with her family and helping children all over the world.