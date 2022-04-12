HUNTINGTON — Alexis Cunningham is eagerly awaiting to see if she will make it to the next round of “American Song Contest,” with voting closing at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Cunningham, a Huntington native, performed live Monday night on NBC’s “American Song Contest,” a new show on which one representative from each state, five U.S. territories and Washington, D.C., are chosen to perform original songs.
Singing her song “Working on a Miracle,” Cunningham said she had a great time performing and hopes to move to the next round.
“Being onstage and actually performing was the best part,” she said. “I would love to stay in this competition for as long as I can, and I am grateful for anyone who votes for me to help me do that.”
Per the show’s rules, there are five live qualifying rounds, where four performers from each round will advance to the semifinals. A jury of 56 individuals chooses one performer to advance each show, but electronic voters pick the other three.
Cunningham said her music can be heard on Spotify and YouTube and anyone interested in voting for her to advance can vote on NBC.com.
Even though voting closes Wednesday, Cunningham will not find out if she’ll advance until the next live episode, which will air Monday, April 18.
Cunningham described her own music as alternative indie, but she said she has new music that will be out soon that incorporates blues and funk as well.
Cunningham graduated from Cabell Midland High School, and she studied at Marshall University before moving to Rowan University to finish her bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Singing has been a passion of hers since she was a toddler, Cunningham said, and she learned to play guitar at 9 years old.
Cunningham said she found out in December 2021 that she would get to perform on “American Song Contest,” and she’s spent the past few months mentally preparing. Though nervous, Cunningham said it felt right to be onstage when she finally got there.
“When I was onstage, I felt great in the moment,” she said. “It’s like something in my brain just clicks and I can do it. Prior to, I was really nervous, and I’ve been gearing up for this since I found out I’d be on the show a few months ago.”
Monday night’s show consisted of Cunningham representing West Virginia, along with representatives from Massachusetts, Georgia, Utah, Washington, Hawaii and more.
She hasn’t met all of the states’ performers, but Cunningham said she’s enjoyed meeting talented people from across the country, and she’s realized a lot of the people she’s meeting are just like her.
“It’s been really, really cool to be around such a high level of talent, but also it’s great realizing and, like, taking it down a notch and seeing everybody’s just people,” she said. “Everybody here who’s writing these amazing songs and making this music, they’re just putting in the time and the work like me.”