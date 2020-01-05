HUNTINGTON — A Huntington native and her high-flying husband will return to the “America’s Got Talent” stage this week to once again keep America on the edge of their seats.
Professionally known as Duo Transcend, Huntington native Mary Ellen Wolfe-Nielsen and her husband, Tyce, are back for “America’s Got Talent The Champions,” which premieres at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, on NBC.
The couple were finalists on “America’s Got Talent” in 2018, wowing judges and viewers alike with their aerial acrobatics routines. “AGT” fans may recall a breathtaking “drop,” where Wolfe-Nielsen fell to the stage floor — on purpose.
Duo Transcend was invited back to compete on the international “Got Talent” spin-off in its second season, which brings back winners and standouts from all of the world’s “Got Talent” shows. This season’s participants include winners and finalists from Spain, Norway, Australia, Philippines, India, Britain and others, with special guest appearances by other notables such as Shin Lim and Kodi Lee.
“AGT’s” teaser post of the couple, posted Jan. 3, has more than 200 million views.
Wolfe-Nielsen is the daughter of former Huntington mayor and former Cabell County Sheriff Kim Wolfe and his wife, regional actress Debbie Wolfe.
The couple performs internationally with Cirque du Soleil, but they hope to settle in Las Vegas eventually where they can have a home with a little less travel for their 3-year-old son, Jaxx, who travels with them.