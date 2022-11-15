HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council members may investigate one of their own.
At the end of Monday’s City Council meeting, Guyandotte Neighborhood Association President Billy Wray said microgrants awarded to the group were spent at Mountain State Strategies — a business suggested by Councilman Dale Anderson — but the items never delivered.
After questions were asked by City Council members, City Attorney Scott Damron recommended drafting a resolution to begin an investigation to establish more facts.
Anderson was absent from Monday’s meeting. In an email Tuesday, he called Wray’s comments “completely untrue” and said he plans to “aggressively defend my name.”
“I have personally put my own money and countless hours of sweat in the last two years into the Guyandotte neighborhood and we’ve made significant progress,” the councilman said.
“In June of this year, we were approached by Councilman Anderson with the opportunity to apply for a microgrant from the city to purchase new signage for the entrances into Guyandotte,” said Wray, the neighborhood group's president.
He added that at the time, the neighborhood group was awarded a microgrant of $2,919.40 to purchase the signs ahead of an ice cream social in August. Wray said the group was told the signs would be finished and installed by the event. Anderson also approached the group about grant funding for streetlight hardware to hang banners and Christmas decorations, Wray said. A microgrant of $1,862 was issued.
According to City of Huntington receipts of the microgrants, Anderson was the council member listed on both grant applications. The invoices for both grants are also from Mountain State Strategies, a public relations business.
In copies of text messages Wray provided to the City Council and media, Wray asked both Anderson and Michael Dillon of Mountain State Strategies repeatedly about the installation of the signs between August and October.
Wray told City Council he contacted Dillon after the signs weren’t installed in August and was told the installation person was injured. Wray continued, saying Anderson told him in October that a refund was issued for the signs.
Texts show that Dillon told Wray that he offered the refund but heard that the group didn’t want that. Wray repeated that group wanted the signs and asked if a date in October would work. Dillon agreed he had the same date, but instillation would be weather permitting.
On Tuesday, Dillon called Wray’s accusations false.
“We've been trying to work with him on a number of their issues for some time,” Dillon said.
He later said that he and Anderson invested money to start the neighborhood organization. Dillon reiterated that he was committed to helping the community.
The Guyandotte Neighborhood Association has been questioned by others about how the funds were used, Wray said. He wanted to ask Anderson on Monday.
“But sir, you have not lifted a finger in support of the group that you put together. Not one cleanup, not one bit of yard work, not the first cup of ice cream turned or sold,” Wray said of Anderson. “You came to us because you saw what we had already been able to accomplish before we … was willing to do before we were the GNA.”
Wray said he became involved with the organization in April. The group recently voted to remove Anderson from his position as secretary.
According to archived webpages on Wayback Machine of the neighborhood association's website, www.guyandotte.org, Anderson served as the group’s president as early as September 2021. Mountain State Strategies designed and maintained the site. As of Tuesday, the homepage said the site is under construction.
Typically in the good and welfare section of its meeting, the City Council does not respond or ask questions of residents who address it; however, the council voted to waive that rule Monday to get more information from Wray.
Council Vice Chairwoman Sarah Walling said the neighborhood association received a microgrant before Wray’s involvement with the group for a lightbulb program. She asked Wray if the lightbulbs were installed.
In September 2021, Dillon emailed a press release to a Herald-Dispatch reporter about the neighborhood association’s “Dusk to Dawn” program, the goal of which was to increase lighting in Guyandotte. Anderson was quoted in the release.
Wray said he received two lightbulbs from Anderson but did not receive a clear answer about them being part of the program. He said to his knowledge no lights from the program were installed. The website archive in October 2021 said more than 100 homes had been reached and a waitlist was created for the program.
Walling added that part of the grant paid Mountain State Strategies for a sign installation fee, though Anderson told her that the city’s Public Works Department would install them. The invoice said the fee totaled $1,500, or about half of the first microgrant.
Public Works Director Mark Bates said Dillon contacted him about three weeks ago and was told the department would have the signs in a couple of days. Bates said workers could install the signs at no cost to the group.
Dillon said he spoke with Bates on Tuesday and planned to issue a refund to the neighborhood group and donate the signs to Public Works for installation. In his statement, Anderson said he heard the money was being refunded and the signs would be donated.
"I’m glad to hear there is a positive outcome and look forward to doing more work to clean up our neighborhoods and making our community better," Anderson said.
Walling called the situation disappointing as it “places the entire microgrant program in jeopardy.”
“This is something that the city allocated to us out of trust and generosity, and a lot of organizations have gotten a lot of good out of this. And at a minimum, we're now really going to have to look at the process, which you know, to be fair should have been done, but the application, the level of detail that's required to apply for these. … I mean the whole process is going to have to change, and that is truly, truly unfortunate.”
Wray also mentioned Anne Dandelet in his comments. Councilman At-Large Bob Bailey noted that the City Council recently appointed Dandelet to the Huntington Municipal Parking Board. It was approved July 25. Dandelet is listed on Mountain State Strategies’ West Virginia business license. Dillon said Dandelet has not worked with the company for a few months. She did not return a request for comment.
Chairwoman Holly Smith Mount asked Damron for the next step. He recommended a resolution to begin an investigation be added to the next meeting’s agenda.
“We want to follow proper procedure,” she said after the meeting. “We want to make sure that we give due process.”
Dillon said he plans to comply with a possible investigation.
As for the neighborhood association, Wray said the group has not fully decided to pursue legal action, but it does want some kind of retribution for the funds. He said the group recently learned that could be an option.