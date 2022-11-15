The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council members may investigate one of their own.

At the end of Monday’s City Council meeting, Guyandotte Neighborhood Association President Billy Wray said microgrants awarded to the group were spent at Mountain State Strategies — a business suggested by Councilman Dale Anderson — but the items never delivered.

