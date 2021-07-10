HUNTINGTON — Street sweeping is scheduled to continue this week.
Residents should look for signs about street sweeping. On Fridays, large yellow signs are placed on street sweeping routes for the following week. The day before sweeping, white “No Parking, Street Sweeping” signs replace the yellow signs. Residents should move their vehicles from the roadways during street sweeping hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The schedule is subject to possible weather delays.
This week’s schedule is:
- Monday, July 12: Southside/South Hills.
- Tuesday, July 13: Southside/Harveytown.
- Wednesday, July 14: Southside/Harveytown.
- Thursday, July 15: West End.
- Friday, July 16: West End.