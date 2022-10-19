Six-year-old Angel Denney, left, and 7-year-old Ainsley Denney carry a pumpkin as Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association holds a Pick Your Own Pumpkin Charlie Brown event with a screening of “The Great Pumpkin” on Oct. 23, 2021, at Gallaher Village Square in Huntington.
Six-year-old Angel Denney, left, and 7-year-old Ainsley Denney carry a pumpkin as Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association holds a Pick Your Own Pumpkin Charlie Brown event with a screening of “The Great Pumpkin” on Oct. 23, 2021, at Gallaher Village Square in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Neighborhoods around Huntington will host autumn events this Saturday, Oct. 22.
The Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association’s Pick Your Own Pumpkin Charlie Brown will begin at 6 p.m. at the Gallaher Village Square, the corner of Norway Avenue and Gallaher Street. Activities include picking your own pumpkin, face painting with Cabell County Emergency Medical Services, and games like finding a needle in a haystack. Popcorn and goody bags will also be offered.
The Highlawn Community Fall Festival is also Saturday, from 4-7 p.m. Activities for the event are games, crafts, food, a pumpkin-carving contest, food demonstrations, a cake walk and bonfires. Featured acts are Bobby Maynard and Breakdown and Alchemy Theatre.
Festival sponsors include the Highlawn Community Garden, the Highlawn Community Alliance, Highlawn Neighborhood Association, Huntington First Nazarene and Highlawn Presbyterian Church.
The Guyandotte Neighborhood Association is partnering with Grace Food Pantry and the Guyandotte Public Library to host Guyandotte Ghouls’ Night Out beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Guyandotte United Methodist Church, 239 Main St. The outdoor movie, “Hotel Transylvania,” will begin at 7 p.m. If it rains, the movie will be indoors.
To collect donations for the food pantry, event admission is any two of the following items per person: holiday items such as turkeys, stuffing, green beans, corn, gravy, peanut butter, cereal and potatoes; canned foods such as soups, Vienna sausages, fruit and vegetables; and individual packaged items such as pudding cups, fruit cups, hot cocoa, oatmeal, breakfast bars, crackers, Pop-Tarts, fruit snacks, cereal, mac and cheese, Ramen noodles and peanut butter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.