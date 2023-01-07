HUNTINGTON — A man sentenced for illegal firearm possession in the New Year’s Day 2020 shooting of seven people in downtown Huntington has filed an appeal.
Kymoni Davis, 33, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced Dec. 20, 2022, to serve eight years in federal prison and three years’ supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Robert Chambers.
The charges against Davis were filed after witnesses and video surveillance pointed to him as the assailant behind the Jan. 1, 2020, shooting that injured seven people about 1:45 a.m. at the former Kulture Hookah Bar, 1113 4th Ave., in Huntington.
In Davis’ case, the recommended sentencing range was four-and-a-half years to nearly six years. However, Chambers deviated from the recommendation, citing the severity of the case and “plain luck” that no one died.
Attorneys for Davis filed notice of appeal Dec. 30 with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit seeking a reduced sentence. Such notices alert the appellate court of an appeal while documents detailing the appeal are filed at a later time.
Davis pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in federal court for his illegal firearm possession, but still faces 14 wanton endangerment and malicious charges in state court. If convicted, the sentencing by a Cabell County Circuit Judge could add decades to Davis’ time behind bars.
Deputy U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia told WXYZ-TV in Detroit that Davis had been kicked out of the New Year’s Eve party during a verbal dispute with a security guard before he returned a short time later with a gun. While two people were critically injured, everyone survived.
Federal documents stated the bar co-owner rented the bar to a friend on the night of the shooting, a convicted felon with whom she was not supposed to be in contact.
The investigation unveiled the illegal operation of the newly opened bar, which did not have proper permits or a state liquor license. Local and state officials have since been working to increase enforcement efforts to prevent a recurrence.
Davis’ attorney Wesley Page previously said Davis planned to enter a plea related to his state charges following the completion of his federal case.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
