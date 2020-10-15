HUNTINGTON — Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center is dealing with its first outbreak of COVID-19.
According to the state COVID-19 dashboard, as of Wednesday, the center had 22 patients and 16 staff members positive for the virus.
St. Mary’s Medical Center’s long-term care unit is also still dealing with an outbreak, with two patients and eight staff members positive.
Elsewhere in the region, Putnam Center reports only one positive staff member after a breakout last week.
Kanawha County is still dealing with the largest outbreaks in the state in eight of the county’s 11 nursing homes. Cedar Ridge Center has the largest outbreak, with 76 patients and 40 staff positive. Five people have died as a result of the outbreak at Ceder Ridge.
All other regional nursing homes in West Virginia are without outbreaks, including Trinity Healthcare of Logan, which dealt with one of the state’s largest outbreaks in a nursing home this summer.
There are 35 nursing homes with outbreaks across the state.
In the Tri-State, Heartland of Riverview in South Point, Ohio, has one resident and one staff member positive for the virus, according to the Ohio dashboard.
Boyd Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ashland has 31 active resident cases and nine active staff cases, with one new positive staff member identified this week. Woodland Oaks Health Care, also in Ashland, has one active resident case and two active staff cases.
There were 264 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported statewide in West Virginia on Thursday, for a total of 19,082, and two new deaths — a 94-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 65-year-old man from Cabell County — for a total of 393.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (155), Berkeley (1,315), Boone (280), Braxton (30), Brooke (142), Cabell (1,092), Calhoun (32), Clay (50), Doddridge (59), Fayette (697), Gilmer (60), Grant (177), Greenbrier (146), Hampshire (118), Hancock (188), Hardy (100), Harrison (588), Jackson (336), Jefferson (495), Kanawha (3,196), Lewis (62), Lincoln (203), Logan (701), Marion (337), Marshall (231), Mason (155), McDowell (100), Mercer (494), Mineral (196), Mingo (478), Monongalia (2,190), Monroe (175), Morgan (89), Nicholas (160), Ohio (433), Pendleton (63), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (62), Preston (172), Putnam (739), Raleigh (629), Randolph (360), Ritchie (23), Roane (82), Summers (67), Taylor (157), Tucker (50), Tyler (24), Upshur (203), Wayne (465), Webster (15), Wetzel (71), Wirt (23), Wood (444) and Wyoming (152).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 375 active cases Thursday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 18 new positive cases of COVID-19, with patients between the ages of 18 months and 87 years old, including four children. There are 138 active cases in the county.
The county remained on red health alert status. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reported 65% of all Ohioans are living in a red county. He said health officials report much spread is coming from social gatherings where people are not wearing masks.
Statewide, 2,178 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 175,843, and five new deaths, for a total of 5,038.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported seven new positive cases of COVID-19: a 6-year-old boy, a 76-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman, an 81-year-old woman, a 79-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman, all isolating at home. There are 132 active cases in the county.
Statewide, 1,260 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 84,195, and 20 new deaths, for a total of 1,296. The deaths reported Thursday included two women, ages 74 and 96, from Greenup County.
Nearly 60,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Thursday, for a total of 7,894,768, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 216,025 deaths related to the virus.