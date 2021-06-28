HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington is offering an amnesty period for waiving penalties that have accrued on delinquent municipal service and refuse fees.
The period begins July 1 and ends Sept. 30, according to a city press release. The amnesty period only applies to owner-occupied properties and will have no effect on principal and interest owed, per IRS rules and regulations. Property owners must pay the principal amount owed in full to have penalties waived.
For more information contact Laura Armstrong at armstrongl@huntingtonwv.gov or 304-696-5540, ext. 2306.