HUNTINGTON — Huntington police gathered Friday to celebrate the promotion of Officer Jason Smith to the rank of corporal.
Smith is a 15-year member of the Huntington Police Department, working within the K-9 unit for the past 10. He was joined by his family for a pinning ceremony at the department, which included the reading of a proclamation by Mayor Steve Williams.
Interim Chief Ray Cornwell said Smith has been an asset to the department and Friday’s promotion was the first step in him eventually moving into a leadership position one day.
“This is a big step. It’s the first step on your way to being a supervisor, and we’re 100% confident that he is up to the job,” Cornwell said. “I look forward to working with you.”
Cornwell said he’s known Smith since he was younger, but couldn’t fully take credit for recruiting him because multiple officers had reached out to him before he took the job in 2005.
Smith said the promotion was a big step for him and his family’s life, and he thanked fellow officers who helped him along the way.
“I have a lot of good mentors here, and they invested in me,” he said. “So, it’s my job now to continue to invest in the other officers that come here.”
In his new role, Smith will help supervise shifts. He will also split time with other corporals to receive on-the-job training to eventually become sergeants and lieutenants. He will still work within the K-9 unit and perform foot patrols, he said.
Smith recently retired after nearly 20 years in the U.S. Army Reserve. He said his experiences in the armed forces helped him become a better police officer.
“It definitely instills a very good work ethic,” he said. “It teaches you how to delegate and rely on people, recognize certain strengths and try to make yourself better by relying on them.”
Smith offered advice to anyone who was seeking to get into police work, urging them to see it as a lifelong career and not just a job.
“It’s not something that should be taken lightly, because you are given a lot of responsibility and authority,” he said. “It’s a coveted position.”