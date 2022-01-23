HUNTINGTON — About 1,300 inspections have been completed on rental properties since the Huntington City Council last year approved a resolution that established the rental inspection process.
In an effort to spread awareness about rental inspections, City of Huntington officials are meeting with neighborhood organizations.
Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters and Todd Darst, one of the city’s three housing inspectors, met with Highlawn residents earlier this month to present information about rental inspections. The housing inspectors were hired in December 2020.
A presentation was scheduled for the Southside neighborhood Jan. 6, but the meeting was canceled due to inclement weather and was rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3. In addition to Highlawn, officials have met with residents in Westmoreland, West Huntington and Gallaher Village and members of the Neighborhood Institute.
During the Highlawn meeting, Winters and Darst answered questions that neighbors had about rental inspections, including both general ones and others about individual situations.
The process begins in different ways, Winters said. A landlord with a vacant unit can contact the city to complete the yearly inspection, or a tenant can request the inspection.
Tenants are required to sign a consent form. The goal of the inspections is to review safety features and make sure properties are up to code, he added.
Units are inspected once a year and the housing inspectors have a goal of inspecting every unit at least once within a three-year period, Winters said. If a violation is found, an inspector will give a report to the landlord and the standard procedure is for the inspector to follow up in 10 days.
“We want to bring those rental properties up to code,” Winters said. “We want to educate everyone on what landlords’ rights are and what tenants’ rights are and what each one’s obligations are and how you can build that strong relationship.”
The city adopted the rental registry in 2018. The ordinance created general inspection procedures and minimum maintenance standards aimed at ensuring all residential rentals were safe, sanitary, free from fire and health hazards, fit for human habitation and promote public welfare.
A city news release said that a 2020 report on Huntington’s housing stock showed that 63%, or 6,050, of the city’s 9,603 rental units were in decline and estimated that about 60% to 80% of all rental units were non-compliant. The report was conducted by a Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative research fellow.
Following the Highlawn meeting, Neighborhood Association President Linda Blough said she hoped residents saw that people and departments are working to rectify issues that renters and landlords may encounter. She added that she felt like the city’s rental inspections are helping the community.
Lynn Phares, who owns rental property in the Southside and has been a landlord in Huntington for several years, is in the beginning steps of the inspection process. She said the system seems clear and straightforward, and the inspections benefit both landlords and tenants.
By getting a rental inspection, landlords can have another pair of eyes look at their properties to check for various code enforcement issues and learn about best practices.
Phares said she does see the city’s initiative as the beginning of a wider conversation about rental properties in Huntington.
“I know people think that there’s a lot of expensive real estate, but it’s also really affordable,” she said, adding that the city could “really benefit if it had a focused, thoughtful conversation” about how rental housing fits into Huntington and making sure the community has a cohesive housing plan.