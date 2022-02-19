HUNTINGTON — On the heels of his State of the City address, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and other city employees outlined a proposed budget for the next fiscal year.
City Council members met with city administration and staff members in a budget hearing Saturday. The council heard presentations from departments and reviewed Williams’ proposed budget for fiscal year 2023. The total of all revenues in the proposed budget is $65,710,815, and the total expenditures are the same amount.
Newly appointed Fire Chief Greg Fuller and Williams both said in their presentations that fully staffing the Huntington Fire Department is a priority for the upcoming year. The mayor said the department is at 82 civil service firefighters but is budgeted for 94. The fire department’s proposed budget is $14.4 million.
“I think people are the most valuable assets of the fire department,” Fuller said. “They are the fire department.”
He said the department is looking at its current testing for ways to improve getting quality candidates.
Fully staffing the Huntington Police Department is also a priority for Williams and Police Chief Karl Colder. The department has about 94 civil service officers but is budgeted for 108. For an upcoming officers test, Colder said the department has over 230 applicants, and 16 of those are certified officers.
Three civilian positions in HPD would be added under the proposed budget: a forensic analyst, an intelligence analyst and a community outreach coordinator.
The $286,031 increase in the salary and wages of the police department’s employees budget includes these positions, as well as funds for the new deputy chief position. The police department’s proposed budget is $15.5 million.
In the proposed budget, the Public Works Department would receive about a $1 million increase over the current fiscal year for street paving.
A crew, made of four laborers and two drivers, is also in the budget. These workers would focus on overgrown grass at vacant and abandoned properties. Their salaries are included in a $198,046 increase in the wages and salaries budget for the city’s Streets and Highways Division. A truck for this crew was included in fiscal year 2022’s budget.
The mayor said the city plans to demolish 100 dilapidated buildings in the next year. The proposed budget includes $1 million for contracted demolition services, an increase of about $550,000. Also for the city’s housing stock, the proposed budget includes an increase in funding of $50,000 for rehabilitation efforts such as Project SHINE.
The city plans to start a new summer youth employment program called “On The Go.” The program would fall under the Safety Town budget, which has an allocation of $300,000 out of the general fund. Kathy Burks, the city’s finance director, said the city will also pursue grants for the program.
Williams said the program would be for 16- to 21-year-olds who would complete work such as maintenance work throughout the city or in an office setting. He envisions the participants completing 32 hours of work a week and eight hours of enrichment.
“These young people have an opportunity to be able to see the value in serving others,” Williams said.