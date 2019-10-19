HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington is three quarters of the way through a goal to demolish 100 dilapidated and unsafe structures by year’s end.
Speaking to Huntington City Council members Tuesday, Director of Development and Planning Scott Lemley said he is confident the city will reach its goal. Doing so would leave the city with fewer than 100 identified unsafe and dilapidated structures on the unsafe building list, he said.
“The contractor still has 18 more, which we call in the hopper, which could come down at any moment,” Lemley said. “He will be getting another 14 on top of that in the next two weeks.”
Lemley provided council members with a booklet updating them on the status of Project B.A.N.E., which stands of Blight and Nuisance Elimination. The booklet contained the location of demolished structures and the cost of those associated demolitions.
During his State of the City address in February, Mayor Steve Williams announced a plan to prioritize a list of nuisance structures and then demolish more than 100 before 2020. The project is funded by money collected from private donations, largely from anonymous sources. The city reached its 50th demolished structure in May. The city has torn down at least another 25 structures since then, Lemley said Tuesday.
“I have no doubt we are going to meet our goal of at least 100 structures by the end of the year,” he said.
Last week, AT&T announced a $24,000 donation to go toward tearing down three abandoned houses in the city and a $20,000 donation toward a mental health wellness center for the city’s first responders.
One of those demolitions funded by AT&T was in the 900 block of Bruce Street, a two-block street with a small concentration of veterans living in Habitat for Humanity homes.
Council member Carol Polan applauded Williams’ office and the Development and Planning Office for demolishing the Bruce Street structure, which she said had been a problem for a while.
“Our veterans were tough when they served in Word War II, the Vietnam War, the Korean War,” Polan said. “Living there on the street, this has made their lives greatly enhanced by this.”
Structures already demolished by the city include commercial properties, burned-out homes and dilapidated garages or outbuildings. Lemley said about two unsafe structures are added to the unsafe building list each month. Approximately $140,000 to $150,000 remains in the demolition account, he said.
“We greatly appreciate every dollar,” he said. “Anyone who wants to donate, we will work with them and get even more of these structures down.”
Each year, Lemley and Christal Perry, demolition specialist, drive through the city looking to see if any structures should be added to the unsafe properties list. People may also call in to complain about potentially unsafe homes.
Once a house is determined to be unsafe, they work to notify the homeowner, which can take several months in some cases. Homeowners have to go before the Unsafe Building Commission, which looks at the property and determines if it needs to be demolished. Once approved, the commission will determine the level of urgency of the demolition.
The city has a contract with one demolition company, which bypasses the need to bid out the demolition projects and seek approval from City Council for each home being torn down.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.