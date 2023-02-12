Larrecsa Cox takes down information during the Cabell County Quick Response Team (QRT) and Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s bimonthly medical outreach event on Thursday at the Huntington City Mission.
HUNTINGTON — New partnerships have allowed the Cabell County Quick Response Team to make its medical outreach events a permanent staple.
The QRT started holding the outreach events irregularly after the start of the pandemic, but partnerships with the Huntington City Mission, Cabell-Huntington Health Department and Valley Health have allowed the event to occur regularly.
The community outreach events will be located outside the Huntington City Mission Chapel, 624 10th St., Huntington, the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. The services currently offered include testing, vaccinations and service referrals.
The QRT was one of the first in the country to form with a goal of getting people with substance use disorder into recovery.
Within days of someone having an overdose event, the team makes contact with the patient, offering support and services to get them help.
Expanding preventative care has always been a goal for the team, but QRT Director Connie Priddy said seeing it come into fruition is like a dream come true.
“It really has been sort of our goal to do a lot more community outreach and this is a really great first step,” she said. “We are not going to limit it to just people that utilize the City Mission. With this, we can start to expand the team so everyone can utilize it.”
The events coincide with evening meal hours at the mission.
Priddy expects to serve about 45 to 60 people each event. Sometimes the clients don’t need services but need someone to explain resources available to them.
The events will offer testing for pregnancy, HIV, syphilis, COVID and hepatitis C, as well as vaccinations for COVID-19 and the flu. Those working will also be able to provide referrals for medical care and substance use disorder treatment programs.
The group will also offer basic wound care, coats and socks and hygiene kits, as well as drinks and snacks.
Priddy said she was thrilled with the collaborative effort for the event. Offering these preventative care measures is important for the population in need, which is at high risk for infection, diseases and other ailments, she said.
“We just recently partnered with Valley Health, because after the first event, we realized that people have needs beyond our scope of work,” she said. “There were some individuals that ... really needed to see a doctor and have followup care.”
With a Valley Health office just a block from the mission, the care will be easy to receive for clients. The Cabell-Huntington Health Department also has a health vehicle on site, where testing and other procedures can be done in private.
With one goal met, Priddy said the team is now looking to bring its outreach events into neighborhoods in need of access to health care.
“We’d love to do that, because we all know, in Appalachia, unless you’re sick, people don’t generally go to the hospital, they don’t go to their doctor (and) they don’t do a lot of preventative stuff,” she said. “So you know, when we can get out there and do some preventative stuff. That’s a good thing.”
