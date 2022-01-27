HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury after 16-month-old child had to be revived and later tested positive for fentanyl.
Alexis Chantelle Perry, 28, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with child neglect resulting in injury.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court by the Huntington Police Department, around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Cabell County EMS responded to a report of an infant not breathing.
When they arrived, emergency medical technicians administered Narcan to the infant, the child of Demarcus and Alexis Perry, which improved the child’s condition.
The infant was taken for treatment at Cabell Huntington Hospital, where a urine test showed a positive result for the opioid fentanyl.
During an interview, police said Alexis Perry acknowledged she was the sole parent in custody of the infant at the time of the incident. Police wrote Perry could not provide a reasonable explanation as to how the infant came into contact with and/or ingested the drug.
The child is currently in critical condition and the extent of their injury is undetermined.
Demarcus Anthony Perry, 27, of Huntington, was also jailed Wednesday morning and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
