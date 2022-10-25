The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s last remaining public pool could be getting a much needed upgrade that city officials say will save money over the years.

The Huntington City Council Recreation Committee on Monday pushed forward with a favorable recommendation to enter a contract for $61,890 with Aquatic Renovation Systems to install a PVC membrane liner at the A.D. Lewis Community Center Pool.

