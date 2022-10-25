HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s last remaining public pool could be getting a much needed upgrade that city officials say will save money over the years.
The Huntington City Council Recreation Committee on Monday pushed forward with a favorable recommendation to enter a contract for $61,890 with Aquatic Renovation Systems to install a PVC membrane liner at the A.D. Lewis Community Center Pool.
The liner is flexible and impermeable, in contrast to the pool’s current concrete walls and floor.
Cathy Burns, executive director of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, said the pool was built in 1953 and still has its original walls and floors. Burns said the investment will save the city time and money in the future.
“The pool is made of concrete and must be repaired and patched with concrete every spring,” she said. “It’s very labor-intensive work since the pool has to be completely dry and clean in order to accomplish these repairs."
The contract includes cleaning the surface and sanitizing the pool before the membrane is installed. It comes with a 10-year warranty. The money for the project will come from a Community Development Block Grant.
Burns said while the pool is functional, the investment could save the city about $15,000 a year it takes to open the pool. She said to open the pool in the summer, employees start power washing it in April, which causes the pool walls and floor to flake, after which they must be patched with concrete and repainted.
Ben Newhouse, community development specialist for the City of Huntington, said in March the pool would reopen for summer 2022 after being closed for two years due to COVID-19, noting at the time work was being done to repaint the pool, pump out water and fill in concrete, an annual ritual. The pool was set to open June 8, but was delayed about a week by plumbing repairs.
Councilman Pat Jones said the investment comes at a reasonable price and he hopes to see more projects like that in the future.
“It’s in a neighborhood that needs it, and it’s used by many of the kids in the Huntington area, not just those in the Fairfield West neighborhood, and I would like to see that continue,” he said.
The committee’s recommendation will be considered by City Council at a later date.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
