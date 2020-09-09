HUNTINGTON — Thirty-one paving projects set to take place in the city of Huntington starting this week will now likely begin Sept. 14-15 after the paving contractor experienced weather delays in other locations.
West Virginia Paving communicated the delay to city officials late last week, according to Communications Director Bryan Chambers.
When paving begins, the city’s spring schedule that was halted by the COVID-19 outbreak will be completed first, totaling about 5.3 miles in all nine city districts.
A second round of fall paving will take place in the city after the spring projects are completed.