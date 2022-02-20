HUNTINGTON — A group of players is serving up a new organization based on their love of pickleball.
Local residents have formed the Huntington Pickleball Club. Ken Pemberton, a leader of the club, said that so far, over 100 members have signed up. League play begins April 1, Pemberton said.
“Once they play, they’re hooked, bottom line,” Pemberton said. “There’s never been a person who played pickleball that didn’t want to play again.”
The club sprung out of the Huntington Pickleball League, which formed last year and had about 70 players. Club members will be part of the league this year, Pemberton said. Huntington players are also competing at the national level. Five players will be in the US Open Pickleball Championships, which is in April. Three players will compete in the National Seniors Games, which will be in May.
According to the USA Pickleball Association’s website, the sport is played on a badminton-sized court with the net set to a height of 34 inches at the center. The ball is a perforated plastic ball and players use composite or wooden paddles, double the size of pingpong paddles. Like tennis, pickleball players can play singles or doubles. The sport was created in 1965.
Learning to play pickleball is fairly easy, which is a big appeal of the sport, Pemberton said. It is common to see beginners play against advanced players. Another aspect that brings people into pickleball is socialization. Club members range from 18 to 79.
Several places in the Tri-State are able to host pickleball games. In Huntington, players gather at courts in Ritter Park and Westmoreland. Ceredo and Barboursville also have pickleball courts. The Ashland Tennis Center also welcomes players.
Pemberton and other players attended the January board meeting of the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District to talk about the club. Some tennis courts at Ritter Park were converted into pickleball courts. There, Pemberton said the club would like to run tournaments in the future, thanked the board for the addition of the courts and requested the board keep the idea of adding more pickleball courts on its radar.
