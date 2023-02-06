The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Karl Colder
Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder speaks during a news conference inside the Sidney L. Christie Federal Building, in Huntington, on Dec. 19. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced Monday that Colder has resigned as police chief "due to family matters."

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON -- Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has resigned due to family matters, according to city officials.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said Monday Colder's resignation is effective immediately.

