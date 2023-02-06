Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder speaks during a news conference inside the Sidney L. Christie Federal Building, in Huntington, on Dec. 19. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced Monday that Colder has resigned as police chief "due to family matters."
HUNTINGTON -- Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has resigned due to family matters, according to city officials.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said Monday Colder's resignation is effective immediately.
“Mr. Colder indicated that he was resigning due to family matters,” Williams said. “Out of respect to him and his family, I will have no further comment.”
Deputy Chief Phil Watkins, who was interviewed for the lead position at the same time as Colder, has been selected as his replacement. Williams will seek approval for the selection at the next city council meeting Monday, Feb. 13.
