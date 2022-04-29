HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Policemen’s Civil Service Commission reviewed hiring candidates’ background checks during its Wednesday meeting.
The board went into an executive session to review the reports of 18 candidates for about half an hour.
After the executive session, the commissioners approved five candidates to move on in the hiring process at the recommendation of the Huntington Police Command Staff.
The five candidates will now have an interview with the police department.
After that, the department will make a hiring recommendation to the Mayor’s Office. The hiring of the candidates is also dependent on a medical evaluation.
The commission also set testing dates for promotions. The test for corporals and captains will be Tuesday, Sept. 6, and the test for sergeants and lieutenants is Wednesday, Sept. 7. Both tests will begin at 5 p.m. at HPD headquarters.
For the tests, the commission approved exams and studying materials for the exams as prepared by McCann Associates.
The application period for the tests will be from Wednesday, May 4, to Friday, Aug. 19.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
