HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department could implement the use of body camera systems for officers on patrol in the city in the coming months.
Mayor Steve Williams brought the proposal to City Council on Monday in the midst of ongoing social unrest following the death of George Floyd, a man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.
The idea has been afloat for years in the city, and Williams said the time has come to make it a reality.
Several law enforcement agencies in West Virginia also use body-worn cameras for officers on duty, including the Charleston and Morgantown police departments.
The devices can increase efficiency in law enforcement, ensure officer and citizen safety and also serve as a learning tool.
“We’re in a position where we can do this. In years past we haven’t been in the financial position to do it, and now is the time,” Williams said. “No excuses.”
Police Chief Ray Cornwell and the department were tasked to create a proposal and cost estimate about a month ago for the devices and their implementation.
That plan is now under review, and Williams said it will be brought to council upon completion for official action.
“This is something we have been discussing for some time,” he said. “We are actively in the midst of our planning stages of identifying what it’s going to cost to buy new cameras, for the software system, for the IT operations to be able to support it, and we will be bringing a proposal to council.”
The cost to store the footage will be significantly less than it would have been in previous years thanks to digital options, Williams said.
The resolution was forwarded to full council with a positive recommendation, and Councilwoman Joyce Clark said the decision is long overdue.
“I’m totally in support of this. I think it’s something that has needed to be done for a long time,” she said. “I think by all means we need to go forward with this.”
The call for the additional surveillance is another step the city has taken in the wake of nationwide protests against racial injustice and police violence.
In June, HPD reviewed its training policies to prevent a similar tragedy to that of Floyd’s death from occurring in Huntington.
Council members also unanimously passed a resolution last month making June 19, or “Juneteenth,” a day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, a legal city holiday this year and hereafter.