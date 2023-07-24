Probationary officer Ben Anderson is sworn in as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Probationary officer Nathan Ball, left, receives his certificate from Mayor Steve Williams as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Probationary officer Hayden Sheppard celebrates with family members following the event as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Probationary officer Nathan Ball is sworn in as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Probationary officer Ben Anderson speaks with family and friends after the ceremony's conclusion as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Mayor Steve Williams speaks with the new officers following the swearing-in as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Probationary officer Nicholas Adams is sworn in as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Probationary officer Ian Early prepares to shake hands with Mayor Steve WIlliams as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Probationary officer Jarod Martin is sworn in as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins speaks to the new officers as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Probationary officer Ian Early is sworn in as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Probationary officer Nicholas Adams, left, receives his certificate from Mayor Steve Williams as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Probationary officer Hayden Sheppard is sworn in as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins, right, shakes hands with probationary officer Jarod Martin as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Probationary officer Ben Anderson is sworn in as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Probationary officer Nathan Ball, left, receives his certificate from Mayor Steve Williams as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Probationary officer Hayden Sheppard celebrates with family members following the event as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Probationary officer Nathan Ball is sworn in as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Probationary officer Ben Anderson speaks with family and friends after the ceremony's conclusion as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Mayor Steve Williams speaks with the new officers following the swearing-in as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Probationary officer Nicholas Adams is sworn in as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Probationary officer Ian Early prepares to shake hands with Mayor Steve WIlliams as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Probationary officer Jarod Martin is sworn in as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins speaks to the new officers as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Probationary officer Ian Early is sworn in as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Probationary officer Nicholas Adams, left, receives his certificate from Mayor Steve Williams as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Probationary officer Hayden Sheppard is sworn in as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins, right, shakes hands with probationary officer Jarod Martin as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring ceremony for six probationary police officers on Monday, July 24, 2023, inside the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.