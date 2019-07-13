HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service, 4:28 a.m. Friday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Battery, 11:20 p.m. Friday, 1700 block of Artisan Avenue.
Public intoxication, 1:15 a.m. Friday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 12:40 a.m. Friday, West 13th Street and Virginia Avenue.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering, 11 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of 31st Street.
Paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, 5:55 p.m. Thursday, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service, 5:58 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, brandishing, 4:55 p.m. Thursday, 5th Street/5th Avenue.
Threats of terroristic acts, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, first block of West 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, fraudulent use of an access device, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 10th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4:37 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of Buffington Street.
Stolen auto, 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, 13th Street/5th Avenue.
Discharging a firearm in city limits, 2:02 a.m. Thursday, 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Amy Marie Kay Johnson-Cockran, 35, was jailed at 8:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with receiving and transferring a stolen vehicle, obstructing an officer and conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond was not set.
Brandi Marie Sipple, 30, was jailed at 4:05 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession of a controlled substance, shoplifting, possession with intent to deliver heroin and conspiracy. Bond was not set.