HUNTINGTON — Seven Huntington police officers are stepping into new roles following a promotion ceremony Friday at the department.
Richard Kern, Morris Veazey and Nick Bloomfield were promoted from private first-class officers to the rank of corporal. Craig Preece and Greg Moore were promoted from corporal to the rank of sergeant. Steve Compton was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. Jason Young was promoted from lieutenant to captain.
Chief Hank Dial said the Huntington Police Department is lucky to have a long line of officers willing to step up and become leaders. He said he’s proud of each one’s accomplishments.
“When you see young leaders like we see today stepping into advisory roles and those senior officers stepping into command positions, it lets you know the future is solid,” Dial said. “Because these are solid police officers, they’ve been solid supervisors, they have proven records and I know they will serve us well.”
Dial read proclamations from Mayor Steve Williams affirming the officers’ new ranks before they were joined by family members for a badge-pinning ceremony and photos.
Young will serve as commander of the department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau after having previously served as its assistant commander. He said it was a great feeling to include his family in Friday’s ceremony because they’ve supported him throughout his career.
“Family makes it all worth it, and our families put up with a lot,” Young said. “Without our families, we wouldn’t be able to do this, being on call 24/7. They are a great support system.”
Young said he looks forward to seeing the department continue to grow, and hopes to see some new officers and new detectives.
Bloomfield, who joined the department in 2015, encouraged anyone who wants to make a difference in the community to consider becoming an officer.
“I know a lot of people give us a bad rap, but this is one of the most rewarding jobs you can do,” Bloomfield said. “When you actually help a real victim and you see the satisfaction on their face, it’s a pretty good feeling. So if you genuinely like helping people, this is the job to come to.”
The department is constantly recruiting, Dial said. He soon hopes to hire two new officers with a goal of taking their civil service tests in February.
It’s a challenge to find people who are willing and capable to do the work, but those who are interested are urged to contact the department, he said.
To learn more about becoming a Huntington Police officer, visit hpdwv.com/recruit.