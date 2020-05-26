HUNTINGTON — Eight men began their law enforcement careers with the Huntington Police Department on Tuesday morning during a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall.
Darian Anderson, 24, of Huntington; Ronald Bradley, 27, of Indianapolis; Anthony Creighton, 29, of Poca, West Virginia; Jordan Duabenmire, 19, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia; Timothy Holley, 24, of Point Pleasant; John Lange, 26, of Proctorville, Ohio; Jacob Lucas, 21, of Proctorville; and Matthew Scott, 19, of Huntington, will now undergo a 12-month probationary period before their positions become permanent.
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said the ceremony symbolized what he hopes will be the start of a long tenure with the HPD for the officers.
“This is a big day and a first step for them, and we hope to see them have long, healthy and prosperous careers here with the city of Huntington,” he said.
Cornwell thanked Mayor Steve Williams and City Council members for their support in bringing on the additional officers even during uncertain and economically challenging times.
“This is a very big day for the Huntington Police Department,” Cornwell said. “We’re dealing, like a lot of other agencies, with a national shortage of qualified applicants, and we’re about to hire eight.”
The men will now attend 16 weeks of training at the West Virginia State Police Academy as well as 13 weeks of training at the HPD.
The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department also celebrated the promotion of two veteran deputies and the hiring of a probationary deputy Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.
Cpl. Terry McFann, 38, was promoted to sergeant and Deputy First Class Joshua Parsons, 35, was promoted to corporal.
The department also recognized Probationary Deputy Jeffrey Racer, 24, who was hired recently.
“They’ve got many years in the department,” Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said of the two men promoted. “This is an upward progression — this is what they strive for. They’re further advancing their career.”
The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department employs 44 deputies.