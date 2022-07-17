HUNTINGTON — City leaders want a diverse Huntington Police Department and Huntington Fire Department.
Chief Karl Colder was sworn in as the Huntington police chief in November. Chief Greg Fuller returned to lead the Huntington Fire Department in February. Both said recruitment was a priority for them when they assumed their offices.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams also noted that recruitment was a priority for the police and fire departments during his 2022 State of the City address. Both departments were given their highest budgets in city history, $15.5 million for the police department and $14.4 million for the fire department.
“Chief Colder and Chief Fuller have been actively engaged in aggressively recruiting to fill our vacancies,” Williams said in a recent statement. “Both chiefs have been very innovative in establishing partnerships in the Fairfield neighborhood, Marshall University and also with our state and federal partners to make our rank and file more diverse.”
Having diverse departments that reflect Huntington is also important to Colder and Fuller. Huntington’s population of 46,205 is 52.9% female, according to U.S. Census QuickFacts Data. About 85% of the population is white, with 8.1% Black, 1.8% Asian and 3.9% as two or more races.
According to data provided by the police department, Huntington has 91 police officers. Eighty-four of them identify as white, two as Asian and five as Black. Five are female.
Fuller estimated that of the current 82 firefighters, none identify as female, two identify as Black and one identifies as Filipino.
Who is a Huntington police officer or firefighter?
According to data from the Huntington Police Department from 2018 to present, the majority of officers are white men. The department had one Asian officer in 2018 and two Asian officers from 2019-22. For 2018 and 2019, the department had two Black officers; in 2020 and 2021, there were four Black officers, and there were five in 2022.
The police department had three female officers in 2018, two in 2019, two in 2020, three in 2021 and five in 2022.
Each count was as of June 30 of their respective years.
Community outreach is key to recruitment, Colder said. The department has created a new position, a community outreach coordinator, and is working different programs such as a youth cadet program and citizen academies. The chief also speaks with college students from universities such as Marshall University and West Virginia State University about careers in law enforcement. Colder has regularly met with neighborhood organizations since his appointment.
Fuller has also visited neighborhood organizations to discuss the fire department. Some other community events include a smoke alarm distribution day, where city firefighters partnered with multiple groups to install smoke alarms in Fairfield homes.
Both departments are under their budgeted positions for officers or firefighters. The police department would be fully staffed at 108 officers and currently has about 95. The fire department would be fully staffed at 95 and recently hired five firefighters, making eight positions vacant.
Being understaffed creates issues such as unplanned overtime, Fuller said. That can lead to job burnout and safety concerns.
“We work 24-hour shifts to begin with, and when you start … adding time to that, it becomes an issue of concern,” he said. “So we would prefer to have an adequate number of people to appropriately staff the apparatus to (meet National Fire Protection Association) standards and so that we can have an adequate number of firefighters on the fire ground.”
Colder also discussed overtime issues. The Huntington Police Department has a few bureaus and units within it that focus on different aspects, such as administration or detective work.
“It’s hard. Some days you have a number of 911 calls, and you want to make sure that you have enough personnel to deal with those issues,” Colder said.
Becoming a police officer or firefighter
To become a firefighter or a police officer, applicants must go through a rigorous testing process. Both involve a physical exam, a written exam and a background check.
In the latest round of testing, 200 applicants took the test and four were final candidates. Colder said he’s gathered that the department used to have thousands of applicants. However, the national perception of policing has changed within the past few years as the country has faced civil rights movements, Colder said.
To change that perception, the department must focus on the positives, he said. In recent months, the Huntington Police Department has applied for over $2 million in grants to support mental health specialists and technology. The Compass program also helps with first responders’ mental and physical health needs. The police department does offer a sign-on bonus for West Virginia-certified officers, Colder said.
“When the applicant or the individuals (express) interest in becoming a part of your police department, they understand that you recognize that there may be times when we have to look at health and wellness. Because if you’re not healthy and well, you can’t serve the public,” Colder said.
Fuller said the fire department used to be able to “fill the (Mountain Health Arena)” with applicants and hire around 10 people. More recent history shows that tests typically have 70 to 80 applicants, with half that taking tests. Once hired, firefighters go through a training period of three years. According to hfdwv.com, the starting salary for a Huntington firefighter is $39,306.
“Not everyone who begins this first intensive period of training actually ends up completing that because some people … determine that the job’s not cut out for them,” Fuller said. “It’s a very rigorous job, and there’s high demands. And that’s for their safety as well as the safety of those they are going to be working with and, of course, ultimately the safety of our citizens.”
The Huntington Fire Department has made plans to switch testing companies. A request to do so will come before the Huntington Firemen’s Civil Service Commission, Fuller said.
Fuller said the department hopes to yield a broader range of candidates.
Fuller said the department has around 40 applicants for its next test. The date has not been set.