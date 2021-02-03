HUNTINGTON — Several men and women will vie for positions with the Huntington Police Department on Saturday as they undergo testing to help determine if they are a right fit to join the force.
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said nearly 300 applications had been received as of Monday, with 19 having law enforcement experience and 10 being certified in West Virginia. Applications will be accepted prior to testing Saturday, but applicants will need a valid ID.
While Cornwell was optimistic about the number of applications received, he said in years past only a handful of applicants would follow through with the testing, which will take place 9 a.m. Saturday at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Cornwell said there are currently 92 officers on the force, including a couple of retirees who have returned on short-term contracts, but the department is budgeted for 108. The number of active officers has remained steady over the past few years, he said.
“The gap between 92 and 108 in no way means the city is unprotected,” he said. “Those extra bodies just means we can do more to focus on more (areas).”
To help bridge the gap, billboards have been set up from Charleston to Ironton to attract officers, but Cornwell said he hopes an uptick in social media and digital advertisement has helped raise interest in the career.
An average patrol officer salary with overtime at HPD is $58,812, and a 2% raise is expected July 1.
The positions offer health insurance, paid vacation, holidays and sick leave, as well as life insurance and a pension. For this test only, HPD is ordering a $20,000 signing bonus for West Virginia-certified police officers who sign a two-year contract — double the amount typically offered.
Cornwell said he hopes to see different faces at the testing Saturday.
“Obviously, we would love to see more minorities and female applications,” he said. “We want to be in a place where we are more representative of the city we patrol.”
Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 40 with a high school diploma or GED.
On Saturday, candidates must pass physical ability and written tests. The physical ability test calls for candidates to perform 18 push-ups in one minute, 28 sit-ups in one minute and run one-and-a-half miles in less than 14 minutes 36 seconds.
Building up to Saturday’s test, candidates had the options to work through HPD’s “Couch to Academy Program,” which is an eight-week training program started last year to help applicants work on their own to develop their strength and fitness, Cornwell said.
“We’ve seen so many people show up just completely unprepared,” he said. “We thought about that and came up with a plan to lay out exactly what the standards were and folks knew what to expect to move on to the next level.”
Upon passing both tests, candidates will have to undergo an interview portion to determine the recruit’s fitness for the job. A good candidate would have great communication skills, empathy for others and the ability to self-reflect, among other qualities.
Candidates hired without a certification will attend a 16-week training at the West Virginia Police Academy as well as three months of additional training within the department.
Anyone interested can learn more or apply online at HPDwv.com/recruit.