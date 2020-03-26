HUNTINGTON – The Huntington Police Department is investigating after a gas station was robbed at knifepoint just after midnight Thursday.

The robbery was reported at a gas station in the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington at about 12:13 a.m. Thursday.

According to interim Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, the suspect produced a knife at an employee of the store. The clerk backed up, at which time the suspect stole several cartons of cigarettes before fleeing.

Police have no official suspects as of 8 a.m. Thursday and are continuing to investigate.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.