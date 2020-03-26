HUNTINGTON – The Huntington Police Department is investigating after a gas station was robbed at knifepoint just after midnight Thursday.
The robbery was reported at a gas station in the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington at about 12:13 a.m. Thursday.
According to interim Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, the suspect produced a knife at an employee of the store. The clerk backed up, at which time the suspect stole several cartons of cigarettes before fleeing.
Police have no official suspects as of 8 a.m. Thursday and are continuing to investigate.