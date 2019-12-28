BLOX police.jpg

HUNTINGTON — Police are investigating after someone was injured during a shooting Friday night in Huntington.

At about 11:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to reports of shots fired in the 500 block of 20th Street, said Huntington interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell.

Before police arrived, one victim was driven away from the scene by friends. That vehicle was later stopped by police in Boyd County and escorted to King’s Daughters Medical Center.

While police were inside the hospital, the driver of the vehicle left, Cornwell said.

The victim’s name and condition were not released Saturday evening.

