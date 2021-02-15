HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is investigating a shooting reported in the Fairfield neighborhood of Huntington on Monday.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, Cabell County 911 was alerted of a shooting about 7 p.m. Monday in the area of the 2200 block of 9th Avenue.
Upon arrival, police learned the victim, Timothy Paul Miller, 29, of Huntington, had driven to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment. As of Monday evening the victim's injuries did not appear to be life threatening and no arrests had been made.
Detectives and other officers were still on scene as of 9 p.m. to investigate.