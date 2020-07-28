HUNTINGTON – Huntington Police are investigating a robbery in West Huntington after a man was stabbed late Monday evening.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, the initial report came in as a robbery in the 300 block of West Eighth Avenue at about 10:53 p.m. Monday.
The victim told police he saw an acquaintance who asked him for money. The acquaintance approached the victim, pulled out a knife and stabbed him under the chin while grabbing the money.
The victim refused EMS transport to a hospital.
No arrest has been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 15 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 11:42 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Discharge firearms within city limits, 11:42 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 25th Street.
First-degree robbery, 10:53 p.m. Monday, 300 block of West Eighth Street.
Brandishing, 8:12 p.m. Monday, 700 block, of Jackson Avenue.
Driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, third-offense DUI, 6:16 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Monroe Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 10 a.m. July 22, 300 block of Bradley Foster Drive.
Petit larceny, 8 a.m. Saturday, 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9 a.m. July 17, 900 block of Fifth Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight Monday, 200 block of Short Street.
Arson, 1:04 a.m. Monday, 700 block of Jackson Avenue.
Insurance required, driving on a suspended or revoked license, 5:13 a.m. Monday, 1900 block of Fifth Avenue.
Information report, 3:51 a.m. Monday, 1900 block of Washington Avenue.
Wanton endangerment, 2:20 a.m. Monday, 900 block of West Ninth Street.
Obstructing, fleeing and disorderly conduct, 1:35 a.m. Monday, 700 block of Jackson Avenue.
Deceased person, 12:39 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of 28th Street.
Petit larceny, 9:11 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of West 11th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Barry Linton James, 55, was jailed at 9:25 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense DUI and driving on a license suspended or revoked for DUI. Bond was $11,000.
Charles Frederick Cadle, 62, was jailed at 11:25 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with second-degree sexual assault, domestic assault and domestic battery. Bond was $10,000 cash-only.