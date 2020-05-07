HUNTINGTON – Huntington police are investigating two shooting incidents that took place Thursday morning.
Aaround 1 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a shots fired call in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue where they found DeMarco Cameron, 19, of Detroit, Michigan, with a gunshot wound.
“His injuries are not life-threatening, and he was transported for treatment,” said Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell.
The initial 911 call reported as many as eight shots were fired.
The second shots fired call came in around 5 a.m., Cornwell said.
“We responded to the 1600 block of Daulton Avenue,” the chief said.
While at the scene, police were advised that Timothy Miller, 29, of Huntington had come to the Cabell Huntington Hospital Emergency Room with a gunshot wound.
“His injuries are not life-threatening,” Cornwell said.
No one is in custody regarding the shootings, and investigations by detectives into both incidents are ongoing, according to Cornwell.
“It is not apparent that the incidents are related,” he said.
No other details were released.